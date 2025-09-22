Steelers Avoid Scary Injury With Star CB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers put together their best defensive effort of the season against the New England Patriots. It wasn’t perfect, but the team allowed just 14 points, a drastic improvement over the 31.5 average points per game allowed the first two weeks.
While the defense keeps improving, the Steelers continue to deal with injuries. Through three games, the defense has yet to escape unscathed. This past contest saw an injury to veteran cornerback Darius Slay. The Super Bowl winner left the contest against the Patriots briefly with a lower-body injury. He was able to return for a few snaps, but he was limited in action for the rest of the game.
Following the game, the fear of another major injury subsided. The team’s head coach, Mike Tomlin, described the injury as a leg contusion that shouldn’t be a problem moving forward.
That’s huge news for the Steelers, who have had a short-handed secondary since the start of the season. Fellow starter Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, and while Tomlin stated earlier that Porter is progressing at a rate they are comfortable with, his status for their Week 4 contests against the Minnesota Vikings is undetermined.
The team is also without starting safety DeShon Elliott. The star safety hasn’t played since the opening week either, after a nasty looking landing sidelined him. His knee injury has also progressed well, but he's questionable at best for their Week 4. International contest.
Slay is in his first season with the Steelers. The 34-year-old cornerback signed with the team as a free agent after a Super Bowl-winning season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers and Slay agreed to a one-year deal that pays him $10 million.
As the veteran addition, he’s secured the second starting cornerback job. He entered the season as one third of the potent cornerback trio, joined by former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and Porter Jr.
Through three games, he’s been a solid fit. Aside from a tough touchdown allowed in the opening contest due to blown coverage, he’s been a consistent contributor. He’s recorded 10 tackles so far, all of which were made individually. He's defended two passes and recovered a fumble as well.
Slay has been in the NFL since 2013, when he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He's been named to six Pro Bowls and is a former All-Pro as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!