Steelers Get More Bad News at WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers searched high and low for a wide receiver option this season, but didn't find one. Instead, they put their faith in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, but tested the waters on a few outside names, including Gabe Davis.
The Steelers brought Davis in not once, but twice for a free agent visit. The first time, his medicals weren't great and the team decided to wait until later in the summer to see about adding him. The second time, he left Pittsburgh and headed to Buffalo to meet with his former team, the Bills.
Roughly two weeks later, Davis is signing with the Bills, and closing the possibility of joining the Steelers.
The move may officially end the Steelers wide receiver search. The team has no more options on the table and seem pretty confident in their current options of Austin and Wilson, as well as what DK Metcalf is able to provide as a star pass-catcher for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"I'm extremely confident in him and also equally confident in Roman Wilson and Jonnu and Freiermuth," Tomlin said. "I think there is a lot of speculation and narratives about a quote/unquote No. 2. I think in today's game, it comes at you in a lot of ways.
"We certainly have unique depth and talent at the tight end position, and particularly in reference to new acquisitions. Jonnu is somewhat of a positional player; Calvin is growing and had grown and made big strides a year ago; we been really excited about Roman Wilson in team development.
"So I'm less concerned about who occupies the No. 2 position. It could be a variety of people depending on circumstances. One thing is certain: a talent like DK, you know, dictates a lot of schematics. So his presence is going to provide opportunities for others, whether it's Calvin, Roman, Jonnu, Freiermuth. It's not a big issue for me or for us."
Pittsburgh likes their options. They may not be a star-studded group, but it does include an All-Pro leading the way, a Pro Bowl tight end in Jonnu Smith, two rising, young speedsters and a reliable tight end in Pat Freiermuth.
Maybe it works and maybe it doesn't, but the Steelers have no choice but to rely on the group they have. This is an improved version of the core they've had in years past, but there are certainly question marks.
If Austin and Wilson can be the dynamic duo Tomlin and the rest of the staff think they are, there's limited worries for the Steelers offense. If they can't, and Smith and Freiermuth aren't enough to make up for a lack of a WR2, things could get disheartening really fast as they start the season.
