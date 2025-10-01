Steelers Bring In Possible Safety Replacement
After rookie safety Sebastian Castro was poached from their practice squad by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have wasted no time looking for his replacement.
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are hosting Mark Perry for a workout amidst their Week 5 bye.
Shortly after final roster cuts last August, Wilson reported that Pittsburgh attempted to sign Perry to its practice squad after he was let go by the Miami Dolphins, who gave him $165,000 in guaranteed money as an undrafted free agent.
Perry ultimately landed with the Houston Texans on their own practice squad, though he was released last September and signed with the New England Patriots. He remained with the team for the rest of the season from that point forward and inked a reserve/futures contract with them in January, but he was waived following the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Titans claimed Perry, though they waived him before the start of the preseason in early August. He subsequently signed with the Chicago Bears and recorded two tackles across two exhibition games before getting released in August.
Perry spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Colorado from 2019 to 2021. He appeared 25 games for the Buffaloes, posting a total of 92 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions during that stretch.
Perry transferred to TCU ahead of the 2022 season and was a key contributor for the Horned Frogs in their run to a College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance that year, playing in all 15 contests and finishing with 84 tackles.
The Steelers appear set at the safety position in terms of their 53-man roster, as DeShon Elliott returned from a knee injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings and looked like his old self while Juan Thornhill, Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark all remain on the team as well.
With Castro gone, however, Pittsburgh could certainly use another safety on its practice squad, as none of the three defensive backs it has there in Beanie Bishop Jr., Daryl Porter or D'Shawn Jamison are naturals at the position.
Given that the Steelers had prior interest in Perry, which has seemingly carried over, it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to take Castro's spot on the practice squad.
