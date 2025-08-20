Steelers' Broderick Jones Has Love/Hate Relationship With Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are just over two weeks away from their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. It will be the first time the first-string offense, led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will play together in a real game. The unit has built rapport and chemistry throughout training camp, but the real tests for this group are yet to come.
One of the big questions facing the Steelers’ starters is how well will the offensive line protect Rodgers? The answer may be found in their off-field relationships. The group is a young one, aside from veteran leader at left guard, Isaac Seumalo. The tackles on both sides, Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones, face intense pressure and scrutiny as the 2025 season approaches.
For Jones, it’s yet another test for the former first-round draft pick. After a slump of a second season, he’s impressed during camp and his brief appearances in the first two preseason games. It’s setting him up for a potential breakout season protecting Rodgers, who is one of the most talked about and intriguing players in the NFL. Playing with a quarterback of his caliber can be quite the challenge, a challenge that Jones recently discussed with the media following practice.
“It’s a love/hate relationship at the same time,” he said. “Because sometimes he’s playing, but everybody’s not on the same page. But it’s also good to have that bond within to have the understanding of ‘Okay, he’s a vet.’ ‘I know everything, let me make sure everybody else is good and then we can carry on with whatever was going on, whatever the situation was.’ Just things like that. But I feel like he has a good sense of who he is and who we’re trying to be and getting us to where we’re trying to go.”
The quote from Jones has a lot to unpack. It starts off with an eye-catching comment, but Jones adds a ton of context immediately afterwards.
What does stick out, however, is Jones referring to Rodgers “playing” with the group. Rodgers has shown off a unique sense of humor since he first entered the Steelers’ radar and signed with the team. Perhaps Jones was referencing Rodgers' play on the field, but it's more likely it was a comment on his humor off the field and in between whistles.
Despite this, it’s not a matter of concern for the Steelers. This unit is fairly new to one another. Multiple players are in their first summer with the organization, and gelling on a personal level in the locker room takes time. Jones is a young voice in the room, and it’s understandable that he and the 41-year-old Rodgers might not have that much in common at the surface.
What remains is Jones’ belief in his QB and where Rodgers can take this team. The Steelers are hoping to contend for a Super Bowl in 2026, and that starts and ends with the offensive line’s performance in front of Rodgers. If Jones can keep the relationship all love on and off the field with Rodgers, the Steelers will have a much better shot at success.
