Steelers Captain Ends Hold-In
PITTSBURGH — In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final preseason tune-up against the Carolina Panthers, the team will have nearly all of their options available. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media after their most recent practice session, a session where the entire healthy team participated in pads. That includes defensive leaders like T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey, and a return to action for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith as he works his way back from injury.
The Steelers also had a welcomed member at practice: Cam Heyward. The veteran of the defensive unit has been mired in a contractual dispute with the organization, and there was concern regarding his availability when the season begins. Without a reworked contract, many believed Heyward would opt to sit, forgoing his game checks and missing time during the regular season.
There’s no clarity on a contract resolution, but the fact remains that Heyward participated in a full capacity. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media after their most recent practice and was asked about the defensive captain. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted that Heyward participated in individual drills and asked if there was any plan to work him into team drills. In response, Tomlin clarified that Heyward was involved in both at the most recent session.
“He also participated in team work, as well,” Tomlin corrected.
The positive update is a huge step forward for the Steelers and Heyward. Still, no new contract or resolution has been announced. When Tomlin was asked about the status of those negotiations, Tomlin deferred to Heyward.
“You’d have to ask him,” Tomlin stated.
Further complicating the matter is that Heyward will not play in the final preseason game against the Panthers. When Tomlin announced the availability of his roster for the contest, he singled out Heyward and a few other key veterans as players he won’t consider playing against Carolina.
“As far as play time, there’s really four guys I’m not considering playing,” he informed the media. “Cam (Heyward), TJ (Watt), Aaron (Rodgers) and DK (Metcalf). Everyone else is under consideration. They’re preparing as if they’re going to play.”
That leaves the Steelers and Heyward a touch over two weeks to come to an agreement. He and kicker Chris Boswell both had their contractual disputes made public recently, but each player has taken steps to indicate a resolution is near. In addition to Hayward’s participation in a padded practice, Boswell kicked against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s second preseason game. It’s not an official end to the drama, but it seems things are coming together as the Steelers enter the final days before the regular season.
