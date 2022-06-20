Entering his third season in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is going to work with a new quarterback, under a new offensive gameplan, and move around the field more than he has the last two years. But the former second-round draft pick believes this is the year he breaks out.

During an appearance on I AM ATHLETE podcast, Claypool was asked a variety of questions, from when Ben Roethlisberger should've retired to Dwayne Haskins untimely death. He was also asked about his upcoming season.

"My second year, I was a better football player than I was my first year. The plays just didn't work out. Some of the plays didn't go my way, I didn't make some plays. As a football player, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So, I'm going to be better this year. I know for a facto, I'm not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I'm a top five receiver. I know I'm a top three receiver."

Claypool's sophomore year in the NFL did decline, but so did the entire Steelers offense. Removing numbers, though, it's been clear since entering the league that the former Notre Dame star is built bigger, is faster than most and can make plays.

Now, with either Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett at quarterback, he's going to have to adjust - and meet a rather high bar he's set for himself.

