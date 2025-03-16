Steelers Kick Chris Boswell Makes Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' kicker Chris Boswell had an incredible season. Boswell solidified himself as the top kicker in the league last season, providing consistency in a year that saw overall field goal completion percentage across the league drop by nearly two percent.
That aside, his good year got better as him and his wife welcomed their second child yesterday. Boswell and his wife Havana welcomed Beckham Lynn Boswell, their second child as he has a seven year-old son named Channing. Havana took to Instagram yesterday to announce the birth of Beckham, posting a picture of the entire family together in the hospital bed.
Boswell is the second Steeler to welcome a child this week, as elite linebacker T.J. Watt also did so earlier this week. Boswell will now get ample time with his family as the season is yet to ramp up in any capacity. As a veteran, the kicker has plenty of time before he must report to training camp, which should give him a lot of quality time to spend with his family.
Boswell led the league in total points scored, notching 158 points as the leading kicker and scorer across the National Football League in 2024. On his career, Boswell has scored a total of 1,127 points across ten seasons, all of which with the Steelers. Boswell is also perfect on field goals taken in the playoffs, taking and making 17 field goals in the playoffs in his time with the Steelers.
