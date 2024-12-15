Steelers Young CB Shut Down vs. Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin), quarterback Kyle Allen and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. are inactive for the team's Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trice, who was activated off the reserve/injured list on Dec. 5, is out for his second-straight contest since returning to the 53-man roster.
Pickens, who missed the first contest of his NFL career against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, will be sidelined once again this weekend.
The 23-year-old star had his injury pop up following practice last Thursday. While the thought was that he'd potentially be able to suit up versus Cleveland after participating in warm-ups, the Steelers opted not to send him out on the field come game-time.
Further tests on Pickens' hamstring revealed that the injury was more significant than initially presumed, and there appears to be some concern that he could miss additional time beyond this week as well.
Pittsburgh will turn its attention to the likes of Mike Williams, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III at the receiver position in hopes of pulling off an upset win in Philadelphia.
During his press conference on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Elliott sustained his injury against the Browns. The 27-year-old did not practice throughout the week, leading to him being listed as "out" on Friday's report. He had started 12 of the Steelers' 13 contests this season coming into the day.
Ogunjobi was also listed with an "out" game designation after going down with his injury in last weekend's bout against Cleveland. He did not participate in practice this week and will not dress on game day for the first time in 2024.
Allen will take on emergency No. 3 QB duties behind Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!