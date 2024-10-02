Steelers Start Cowboys Week With Long List of Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report prior to their Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo worked alongside the rest of the starters on the offensive line in full capacity for the first time this year, putting him in position to make his season debut on Sunday night.
Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury during practice on Aug. 28 and did not return to practice until last week as a limited participant.
Rookie Mason McCormick is set to slide over to right guard against Dallas after James Daniels tore his achilles versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, landing him on injured reserve and effectively concluding his year.
Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) did not participate after being ruled out in Indianapolis and pulled from the team's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson also missed practice on Wednesday. He suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against the Colts and did not return afterwards.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who hasn't played in either of the Steelers' last two games after going down with a knee injury in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, did not participant on Wednesday either.
Linebacker Nick Herbig was held out with an ankle injury that drew him out of the game against the Colts while defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was limited with an ankle injury of his own.
Linebacker Alex Highsmith, as anticipated, was out with a groin injury that occurred versus the Chargers. He is not expected to play against Dallas and may miss additional time beyond that as he continues to recover.
Quarterback Russell Wilson remained limited, though he's upping his participation in hopes of returning in the near future, while the Steelers opened linebacker Jeremiah Moon's 21-day window to return from injured reserve.
