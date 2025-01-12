Steelers Tackle Suffers Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without one of their starting offensive tackles for the rest of their playoff contest against the Baltimore Ravens. As the second half of their AFC Wild Card game started, the team's offensive line was missing a key veteran.
Steelers' offensive tackle Dan Moore sustained an injury during the first half of their game against the Ravens. According to Burt Lauten of the team's PR, Moore suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return to the game. In his place, Calvin Anderson came in to play left tackle.
The 26-year-old Moore has been a starter for the Steelers' offensive line for the past few seasons. Originally selected by the organization in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and was immediately thrust into the starting group. As a rookie in 2021, he started and played in all 16 games at left tackle.
That was the beginning of a consistent trend for Moore with the Steelers. He's managed to stay healthy and available for the team, starting 16 games in 2022, followed by 17 starts last season and in 2024 as well. While often the subject of criticism, he's managed to be one of the team's most depenable offensive lineman since entering the league.
The four-year veteran is in the final season of his current contract with the Steelers and is slated to hit free agency at the end of the year. Despite being a starter for so long with the team, the Steelers will likely move on to their pair of first-round tackles selected in 2023 and 2024 as the anchors on the outside of their offensive line.
