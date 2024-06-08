Former Steelers WR Wins UFL Player of the Year
PITTSBURGH -- While he didn't make much impact with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Hakeem Butler is collecting accolades in other professional leagues. After a standout season in the United Football League (UFL), it was announced that Butler received the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year.
Butler had a dominant season playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL. The 6'5 receiver was the league's best and most consistent all year long, making slight work of opposing defensive backs.
In 10 games played, he hauled in 45 receptions for 652 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. His average yards per catch was first in the league, averaging 14.5 yards per reception. His touchdown total was second in the league, and his 45 receptions ranked fourth. He was also just one of two receivers to record multiple 100+ yard games this past season.
The season marks Butler's second impressive campaign in the UFL. The 2023 season was also a major success, putting up 599 receiving yards in 10 games. The performance led to an opportunity with the Steelers before the 2023 NFL season. While he fared well in training camp, he was waived with an injury designation before the season began.
With an MVP performance in 2024, Butler could see opportunities in the NFL again. While the Steelers are unlikely to try the experiment again, another team may try their luck.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Get Rejected By Former Panthers DB
- Patrick Mahomes Names Dog After Steelers
- Strange Details Emerge From Steelers QB's Contract
- Van Jefferson Could be Steelers Breakout WR
- Shocking Move Could Be Steelers Best Decision