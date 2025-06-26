Steelers Insider Drops Wild QB Possibility
PITTSBURGH — The quarterback carousel for the Pittsburgh Steelers is in a temporary pause. That’s what signing Aaron Rodgers does for the position. After the 2025 season, which is likely to be Rodgers’ final NFL campaign, the carousel will begin speeding around once again. Many expect the Steelers to draft a franchise QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it’s possible the plug and play model for a starting quarterback is the route Pittsburgh goes next summer.
It’s at least a possibility for the Steelers, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. In a recent article of hers, she floats the possibility of the Indianapolis Colts providing the Steelers’ starter in 2026.
“Top-tier quarterbacks don’t often hit free agency, and 2026 isn’t an exception,” she wrote. “Former first-round pick Daniel Jones, who signed a one-year deal in Indianapolis, is the best available free agent of the 2026 class so far. Other quarterbacks, though, could become available in releases or trades.”
In addition to Daniel Jones being a potential free agent the team pursues, Pryor also lists another former first round pick as an option.
“Anthony Richardson Sr, Indianapolis’ other quarterback and its 2023 first-round pick, is competing with Jones for the starting job,” she continued. “Whoever comes in second could be available.”
Richardson has become a name floated in tons of speculation over the past few months. Despite entering the franchise with high expectations and potential, injuries and inconsistencies have plagued him and hampered his progress. It’s resulted in the Colts bringing in Jones to compete with him for the starting job. The athleticism and arm strength remain huge assets for Richardson, but he’s fighting for his job in Indianapolis.
That could play perfectly into the Steelers’ favor. Of course, the plan remains to draft a franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. With top prospects like Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, Drew Allan and Garrett Nussmeier supposed to be available, Pittsburgh likely won't fade away from that plan. But if things change, expect the Colts' current QB room to be in the mix for the Steelers' starting job in 2026.
