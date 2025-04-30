Steelers Invite Record-Setting QB to Mini Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited former WPIAL standout and current multi-position athlete Hollis Mathis to their 2025 Rookie Minicamp, per his agency LA Sports Group.
Mathis joins a list of 2025 invitees that includes Omarion Dollison, Max Hurleman, Debo Williams, Fraser Masin, Nate Matlack, Tommy Smith, Jayden Johnson, Seth Morgan, Dom Serapiglia III, Eddie Faulkner IV, Gareth Warren and Donato Crisanti.
Mathis is a graduate of the University of William & Mary, where he was a contributor on one of the top FCS football programs in the nation. During his time with the Tribe, Mathis played quarterback, wide receiver, and running back across his entire tenure with the team. He is one of just two NCAA Division I football players to finish their career with 1,000 yards in rushing, passing and receiving respectively.
His pro day 40-yard dash came in at 4.59, and Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh projects that he would be a wide receiver at the NFL level.
His connections to the area run deep, as he is a graduate of Penn Hills High School, less than 15 miles away from Acrisure Stadium. He won the PIAA State title for the 5A division with the school in 2018, playing with current Bills cornerback Daequan Hardy.
Despite not playing at the highest level of college football, Mathis' background as a multi-position player could play to his advantage when it comes to minicamp. His versatility across multiple offensive skill positions comes at a premium in a time where many college athletes are set to play a single position in order to hone their craft more directly. His versatility is reminiscent of John Rhys Plumlee, who was a UDFA signed by the Steelers in the previous draft cycle.
Mathis will get a chance to prove his skills when rookie minicamp begins for the Steelers on May 9.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!