Steelers' Justin Fields Looking Into New Team
Considering the precariousness of Justin Fields' chances to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, other teams have emerged as increasingly plausible destinations for the soon-to-be 26-year-old.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Fields has conveyed an affinity for the New York Jets in particular, and that feeling is believed to be mutual.
"They could have some interest; they like the idea of a dual threat quarterback,” Fowler said on "SportsCenter". “He’s younger. I’m told Fields has looked at that roster, sees some intrigue there too. They have some good young pieces, like Garrett Wilson and a good defense.”
With Aaron Rodgers effectively being forced out by the new leadership group of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the Jets desperately need to find his replacement as they look to snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought of 14 seasons.
Even though Davante Adams will likely get the boot as well, there's still plenty to like about New York from Fields' perspective.
Garrett Wilson is among the league's most gifted wide receivers, having posted 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns over the first three years of his career, and running back Breece Hall is a massive threat both on the ground and through the air.
Coupled with a revamped staff and stout defense, all of the pieces are in place for the Jets to become a contender if Fields could come in and perform at a high level while providing the type of stability at the quarterback position that the organization has long craved for.
The door isn't completely shut on a Pittsburgh reunion for him, though the probability of such an outcome seemingly dwindles by the day.
Despite guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 record this past season, Fields barely saw the field once Russell Wilson came back from a calf injury in Week 7. As the team free-fell amidst a five-game losing streak, inserting the former back into the starting lineup never appeared to be within consideration.
Plenty of reports have come out stating that Fields is Pittsburgh's preferred quarterback option this offseason, but at the same time there's been rumblings that neither he nor Wilson are ultimately expected back in 2025.
The wait for a resolution will come to an end in three weeks or so as the legal tampering period begins on March 10.
Should Fields and the Steelers move on from one another, the Jets are one of several teams around the league who are well-positioned to make a run at his services.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!