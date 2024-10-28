Steelers Lose Another WR Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for a wide receiver trade, but the closer they get to the deadline, the less options they seem to have. And only a day after Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk emerged as an option, he's been taken off the board.
Kirk was gaining interest from several teams as the Jaguars struggled to start the season. Pittsburgh was expected to be one of the teams in contact with Jacksonville as they continue their hunt for a wide receiver trade. Now, they'll turn focus once again, moving on from another name.
According to multiple reports, Kirk suffered a broken collarbone in the Jaguars Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and will now miss the remainder of the 2024 season. So, only a day after teams were starting to call, the market has ended for the speedy wide receiver.
This won't end the Steelers search for a trade before the deadline. They are one of the teams calling about several names, including Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp and New York Jets pair, Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. With both teams struggling, a move could be in store for the right price.
Expect Pittsburgh's name to be at the front of all trade rumors surrounding the wide receiver position. They have not hid their interest in making a move, which started over the summer with Brandon Aiyuk and has continued with every big-name wideout that has emerged on the market.
While no deal has gotten done yet, it seems likely one will. As for who, that we won't know until it happens, as they're looking through all options over the next week.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. Until then, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan will remain busy looking for the right move.
