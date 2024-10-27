Insider Floats Steelers, Garrett Wilson Trade Possibility
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the hunt for wide receiver help since dealing Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. While the trade landed them Donte Jackson, they still are without a second elite option at the position.
Jonathan Jones, an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, made his case for why Garrett Wilson should be a trade option for the Steelers on his show The Other Pregame Show.
"In this extremely hypothetical situation, I'm looking at a Garrett Wilson who says, you can't have a newcomer come in and steal the show," Jones said. "But that maybe is what Davante Adams has done with the New York Jets. Maybe I'm feeling a little devalued. Maybe I'm feeling a little under-appreciated. I'm gonna try to force my way out. And oh, to where, how about the Pittsburgh Steelers? How about a place Omar Khan, the general manager there, has been looking for so long at getting another wide receiver to complement George Pickens. Do you see how good George Pickens looked last week when Russ was cooking? Now just get him a compliment."
It is possible that Wilson is looking for a way out of New York following the Davante Adams move that took much of the spotlight off of him. It is unlikely, however, that the Steelers would be willing to either part with significant draft capital or current players on their roster. The only part of the team that seems deep enough that you could part with players that could return someone like Wilson is the linebacker room. It seems quite unlikely they'd do anything to weaken that room, however, and fans would be furious.
While the move could help the Steelers substantially at a position of need, it seems quite unlikely that they would be willing to part with anyone significant in order to land a big name such as Wilson.
