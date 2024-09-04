Steelers Lose Former Eagles RB, Add Harvard Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two recent transactions, as they placed former Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott on the Practice Squad/Injured List and added former Harvard star running back Aaron Shampklin to the Practice Squad.
Scott played for Louisiana Tech in college from 2013-17 and had a fantastic senior season in 2017. He rushed 183 times for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 20 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown, earning himself Third Team All-Conference USA honors.
The New Orleans Saints selected Scott in the Sixth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he would only spend time on the practice squad with the franchise.
The Phiadelphia Eagles signed him off the Saints' practice squad on Dec. 10, 2018 and he would spend the next six seasons with the franchise through 2023.
Scott appeared in only two games in 2018, but would play in 11 contests in 2019, starting two as well. He had 64 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns and 24 receptions for 204 yards as well.
He would play in 16 games each in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including career-highs of 374 rushing yards, 25 receptions and 21 receiving yards in 2020, plus 87 carries and seven rushing touchdowns in 2021.
Scott saw less action in 2022, but still contributed in the postseason, rushing for a touchdown in both the NFC Divisional Round against the New York Giants and the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers en route to the Super Bowl.
He only had 20 carries in 2023 and would eventually sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on May 1. The Rams released him on Aug. 25, allowing him to sign with the Steelers.
Shampklin committed to Harvard out of Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, Calif.
He rushed 81 times for 363 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, plus five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2017 for the Crimson.
Shampklin had his best season as a sophomore in 2018, with 173 carries for 1,053 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, along with eight catches for 133 yards and one receiving touchdown, earning First Team All-Ivy League honors.
He did not play the next two seasons, dealing with an injury in 2019 and then the Ivy League cancelled their season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shampklin came back in 2021 and showed his talents, with 148 carries for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, plus 16 catches for 117 yards and a receiving touchdown, once again earning First Team All-Ivy League honors.
He went undrafted in 2022 and has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, plus the Steelers, but has not played in an NFL game.
