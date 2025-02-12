Steelers Have Major Competition for Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers may face heavy competition as they look to retain Justin Fields.
The 25-year-old has always felt more likely than Russell Wilson to return next season, and the Steelers haven't exactly been coy regarding their intention to keep him around either.
Once Fields hits free agency in March, however, all bets are off. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's already generating quite the market.
“Returning to Pittsburgh remains a possibility for Russell Wilson, as it does for Justin Fields, the other (Steelers) quarterback,” Schefter said on Postseason NFL Countdown. “The Steelers have made it very clear they’d like to bring back one of those two quarterbacks. They’ve spoken to Russell. They’ll be talking to Justin Fields, but there will be a market for Justin Fields. A number of teams (are) interested in him and we’ll see whether or not that includes Pittsburgh in his future.”
Working in Fields' favor is the fact that the quarterback class in this year's NFL Draft isn't particularly strong nor deep, which in turn could pressure teams into overpaying on the open market.
With plenty of vacancies and supposed interest around the league, it's no guarantee that Pittsburgh will present the most tenable situation for him this offseason, especially considering how things played out in 2024.
Fields, after arriving via trade from the Chicago Bears last March, steered the Steelers to a 4-2 record through the first six weeks of the regular season, only for Wilson to reclaim the starting job immediately upon his recovery from a calf injury. The former would take just 15 total snaps for the remainder of the campaign, playoffs included, while the latter oversaw a nightmarish conclusion with a five-game losing streak.
Head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith never wavered in their public support of Fields, and it appears as though the team's braintrust wants to see his development through.
Even if Pittsburgh prioritizes him over Wilson, however, he could still ultimately leave for greener pastures.
