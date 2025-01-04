Steelers Lose Starting CB to Back Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that cornerback Donte Jackson (back), quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Scotty Miller, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and defensive end Dean Lowry and will all be inactive for the team's Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson first sustained his injury in Week 14 versus the Cleveland Browns, though he didn't miss a beat as he started against the Eagles in the following game. He was pulled from that contest with the same issue, however, and did not suit up in Week 16 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson would go on to return in a Week 17 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, though he popped back on the injury report this past Wednesday as a limited participant. He was listed as questionable for today's contest, making him the only player on Pittsburgh's active roster to earn a game designation, and he will not play in the regular season finale.
Allen got a helmet each of the past two weeks while Justin Fields was on the mend with an abdominal injury. Now that he's back and active, though, Allen will take on emergency No. 3 quarterback duties while Fields plays second fiddle to Russell Wilson.
Miller played in each of the Steelers' last four games while George Pickens and Ben Skowronek battled through injuries, but with both active against Cincinnati, he'll watch from the sideline tonight.
Lowry logged a combined 80 snaps between Weeks 15 and 16 while Larry Ogunobi was inactive due to a groin injury. Upon the latter's return versus Kansas City on Christmas Day, the former found himself among Pittsburgh's inactives and will remain there this week.
Loudermilk had appeared in all of the Steelers' previous 16 contests this year coming into the night. The 27-year-old recorded 17 total tackles while playing 22% of the team's defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!