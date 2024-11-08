Steelers Will Miss Commanders Newest Star
The Washington Commanders made a big move for New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore before Tuesday's trade deadline, though he won't suit up for the team's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Friday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Lattimore's debut in Washington would be temporarily delayed due to a hamstring injury that has lingered for much of the season.
Washington acquired Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Saints for a package that consisted of 2025 third-, fourth- and sixth-round selections.
The 28-year-old missed New Orleans' Week 2 contest versus the Dallas Cowboys due to his hamstring ailment, though he returned for a Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lattimore trudged on with little issue until Week 7, when he was pulled and subsequently ruled out against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
It didn't take long for him to get back on the field, however, as he was a full participant in each practice leading into a Week 8 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lattimore logged 43 total snaps in that contest, though he was ultimately ruled out once again with the same hamstring injury.
He did not appear in the Saints' Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers and did not practice with the Commanders upon arriving to the team, so the fact that he won't be available on game day doesn't come as a total surprise.
Lattimore was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and is a four-time Pro Bowler who, once healthy, is expected to significantly aid a young Washington secondary that has struggled at times throughout the year.
As for the Steelers, both of their own deadline additions in wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Preston Smith should be ready to play on Sunday afternoon.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!