Steelers Open Return Window For OT
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line has been decimated by injuries all season long, but they are set to receive some reinforcements in the near future.
On Thursday, the team announced that tackle Dylan Cook, who has remained out since August with a foot injury, had his 21-day practice window opened while he remains on the reserve/injured list.
If he is not activated onto the 53-man roster by the end of that time period, he will not be eligible to play for the Steelers this season.
Cook was placed on injured reserve at final roster cuts, though Pittsburgh designated him for return, which allowed them to clear a spot without losing him for the rest of the year.
The Steelers recently saw outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon return in a similar fashion, as he was also placed on injured reserve during roster cuts before returning to practice in early October and ultimately making his season debut versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
Pittsburgh has seen center Nate Herbig (torn rotator cuff), tackle Troy Fautanu (knee) and guard James Daniels (torn Achilles) all go down for the year while guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) missed each of the team's first four games and center Zach Frazier (ankle) left the team's Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could keep him out for several weeks.
Cook began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State University in 2022. He spent nearly the entire season on the practice squad and inked a reserve/futures deal with the team before being waived in May 2023.
The Steelers claimed him and placed him on their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2023 season, though he never appeared in a regular season game.
