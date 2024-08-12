Steelers Opponent Loses Rookie Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed south for their season opener, set to take on Arthur Smith's former team, the Atlanta Falcons. But after losing their speedy wide receiver to a knee injury, Atlanta has announced they've lose another key piece to their roster before Week 1.
The Falcons announced a series of roster moves, that included placing rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice on Injured Reserve, shutting him down for the 2024 season. The third-round pick out of Washignton had to be helped off the field in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, and will now miss his entire rookie season.
Trice was expected to play a key contributor role in Atlanta as a pass rusher. During his final two years at Washington, he totaled 16 sacks, adding nine to his resume in 2022 and seven in 2023.
Without Trice, the Falcons are going to rely on Zach Harrison and Arnold Ebiketie as their depth pieces on the outside.
The team also announced they placed cornerback Harrison Hand on Injured Reserve as well. Without Hand, the Falcons are looking at former Arizona Cardinals Antonio Hamilton and former Green Bay Packer Kevin King to take on more significant roles. King recently unretired to joined the Falcons.
Atlanta recently lost Rondale Moore to a knee injury, and at this point, they're hoping to avoid anymore mishaps before the regular season. As for the Steelers, they placed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko on IR with a shoulder injury, shutting down the veteran big man for the 2024 campaign.
The Steelers and Falcons are set to meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1. With headlines surrounding the Steelers' new starting quarterback and a revenge game for Smith, who was fired by the Falcons this offseason, the key injuries will also be talking points, and their impact on the game is certainly something to watch.
