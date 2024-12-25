Steelers TE Suffers Leg Injury Against Chiefs
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense was attempting to drive at the end of the first half of Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, they lost a key piece to their group. Following a catch on first down with just under 40 seconds left in the second quarter, tight end Pat Freiermuth suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury.
Freiermuth was tackled by Chiefs safety Justin Reid and got up with a clear limp. He hustled over to the line of scrimmage to keep the drive alive, but was in clear discomfort during and after the play. Following an incompletion to Mike Williams, Freiermuth made his way to the sideline, where he was met by trainers and attended to as they looked at his leg.
Freiermuth did not enter the blue medical tent, but it's unknown if that is because the half ended. He, along with the rest of the team, went into the locker room, where he may have been evaluated during halftime.
Without Freiermuth, the Steelers would turn to Darnell Washington, MyCole Pruitt and Connor Heyward at tight end. Freiermuth led the team with four receptions for 39 yards during the first half against the Chiefs.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Freiermuth's injury as more information becomes available.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!