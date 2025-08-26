Steelers Place Promising CB on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the final teams to announce the initial 53-man roster that they will bring into the 2025 regular season. Nearly half an hour after the NFL-mandated deadline to submit their rosters, the organization shared their team.
One of the positions garnering the most attention for the Steelers was the cornerback group. Behind their top trio of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr, the competition was wide open. Rising defensive back Cory Trice Jr. was having another impressive training camp before an injury sidelined him. Trice missed the final weeks of the preseason, and while he's not quite 100% yet, the Steelers plan on having him around this upcoming season. The organization placed Trice on the Reserve/Injured List, with the designation to return.
With this transaction, Trice will miss the first four games of the season at minimum. But each NFL team only receives eight designations for return slots from the injured list, and they are using the first one on the talented cornerback. That suggests they plan on him returning sometime between Weeks 5 and 7. Once back, he will play an important role in the secondary rotation.
Without Trice on the active roster, the Steelers' secondary will open the season shorthanded. Rookie defensive back Donte Kent and Brandin Echols round out the cornerback group, while just three safeties made the initial roster. Kent is a versatile DB, but the three true safeties on the roster right now are DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew. Killebrew is a special teams ace, but his play as a regular safety is very underwhelming.
The Steelers believe so much in Trice, it cost several other intriguing options a spot on the initial roster. Last year's breakout performer on defense was undrafted free agent slot cornerback Beanie Bishop. He recorded four interceptions last season, but was one of the notable final cuts by the Steelers this season. They also released veteran Chuck Clark, who was brought in once training camp began, and long-time special teams player and injury replacement James Pierre.
The inclusion of Kent and Trice Jr. is a nod to the organization's belief in their young defenders. Both recent picks are viewed as rising contributors who can play prominent roles on the Steelers' defense.
Trice must now find a way to shed the injury-prone label he's earned to begin his NFL career. If he can return to action and stay on the field following this injury, it could put those issues to rest. If he cannot stay healthy during the 2025 season, however, it may be his final chance in Pittsburgh.
