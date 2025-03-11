Steelers Reach Out to Former Starting QB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at all options for a quarterback next season, including one who started for them previously.
Dejan Kovacevic reported that the Steelers reached out to former starting quarterback Mason Rudolph, according to a source from the player's camp.
He also reported that Steelers general manager Omar Khan is looking at Rudolph as a potential backup for next season, as they only have one quarterback under contract in Kyle Allen.
The Steelers selected Rudolph with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.
Rudolph didn't play as a rookie, but saw the most playing time of his career in 2019, as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.
He made his first appearance during that game against the Seattle Seahawks, where he completed 12-of-19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 28-26 home loss.
Rudolph would play in 10 games that season and start eight contests, finishing with a 5-3 record.
He suffered a concussion in the overtime home loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 and missed the following contest.
Rudolph return in Week 8 and start the following five weeks, which saw him engage in the infamous fight with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who ripped Rudolph's helmet and struck him with it in a Week 11 road loss.
He struggled in a home win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, which saw the Steelers bench him for Devlin Hodges.
Rudolph came in for Hodges in Week 16 on the road vs. the New York Jets, but suffered a shoulder injury in that game, which saw him miss the final game of the season and the Steelers missed the playoffs.
He only started one game each over the next two seasons, and didn't play at all in 2022.
Rudolph started the final three games of the 2023 season, leading the Steelers to a 3-0 record in place of an injured Kenny Pickett, which got them in the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.
He would leave the Steelers and sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. He played in eight games, starting five of them and finished with a 1-4 record, completing 64.0% of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Steelers have looked at re-signing Russell Wilson for next season and also at signing Aaron Rodgers for their quarterback options. Justin Fields recently signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets at the start of free agency.
