Steelers Rookie's Injury Concerns Growing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Friday's practice as they work towards a Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants in Week 8.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) received a DNP tag for the second day in a row, prompting additional concerns about his availability moving forward.
Pittsburgh Sports Now's Alan Saunders reported on Thursday that Wilson, who was inactive in Week 7 after initially being listed as questionable with his injury, aggravated it in Wednesday's practice.
The Michigan product has only seen the field for five snaps this season, all of which came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Wilson managed an ankle injury throughout the early portion of the year, though was still a healthy inactive once he recovered as both he and the Steelers eased him back into the flow of things.
Safety DeShon Elliott (back), who was an unexpected entrant on the report and did not practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), who returned to Thursday's practice for the first time since going down in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, was limited for a second-consecutive day.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was not in action and listed as DNP. He has not participated since suffering his injury versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
Center Zach Frazier (ankle) falls under that same category with a DNP designation. He was pulled from Pittsburgh's Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders and has not played or practiced from that point forward.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) were full participants on successive days, meaning that they'll likely be in action on Monday.
Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (calf) practiced in full after registerting as limited on Thursday.
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), on the other hand, remained limited while offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot) was a full participant. Both players are currently situated on the reserve/injured list and have had their 21-day practice windows opened as they work towards a return.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!