Steelers Rookie Madden Ratings Revealed: Will Howard Receives Worst
EA Sports has released the Madden NFL 26 ratings for every rookie in the league, which includes eight members of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The highest-rated Steelers player among that group is first-round pick Derrick Harmon, which should come as no surprise. The defensive lineman received a 77 overall rating, with 94 injury and 93 strength profiling as his best individual attributes among the ones EA has revealed up to this point.
The only interior defensive linemen to earn higher rankings than Harmon were Mason Graham of the Cleveland Browns and Kenneth Grant of the Miami Dolphins.
Pittsburgh's third-round pick in running back Kaleb Johnson was given a 75 overall rating, which is tied for the fourth-best among all rookies at the position. The 21-year-old's top attributes are his agility (92) and change of direction (90).
Fourth-round edge rusher Jack Sawyer is a 72 overall, with his injury (92) and speed (80) ratings earning the two highest placements among his available attributes.
Surprisingly, undrafted free agent kicker Ben Sauls was given the fourth-best rating among Steelers rookies at 70 overall. Following closely behind him is seventh-round cornerback and return man Donte Kent, whose speed (93 rating) is his defining trait in the game.
Fifth-round defensive tackle Yahya Black will open as a 67 overall with 87 injury and 85 strength. Seventh-round linebacker Carson Bruener followed behind with a 64 overall rating while having 88 injury, 86 speed and 81 agility.
The rating most Steelers fans will likely have an issue with, however, is Will Howard's. The sixth-round quarterback out of Ohio State received a 64 overall rating, tying with Bruener for the lowest in Pittsburgh's rookie class while ranking ninth among signal callers.
Quarterbacks typically are given lower ratings than other positions relative to their talent level, as No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's 72 rating is nowhere near the top of the leaderboard despite being the best at the position.
Regardless, there's still an argument to be made that Howard's rating is far too low. He and the rest of the Steelers' rookies will have a chance to boost their overalls once the season starts rolling, however.
