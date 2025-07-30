Steelers Have An Overlooked Rising Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive front is receiving a heavy amount of attention and buzz. With returning stars like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen joined by promising rookie additions like Derrick Harmon, many are touting the defensive line and front seven as a top unit in the NFL.
While the praise is warranted, not every Steelers defender is on the receiving end of said praise. There has been so much chatter surrounding the expectations on defense, but one of their most important players is overlooked. That player is defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.
The third-year run stuffer has been a valuable piece of the defensive unit since the 2023 season. He's played in all 34 games since entering the league, recording an equal 36 total tackles and one sack in each of his first two seasons.
Yet, with the arrival of Harmon and fellow rookie lineman Yahya Black, Benton has become an afterthought.
Maybe that’s not such a bad thing for Benton. Entering year three, there was one major criticism he’s looking to erase. That issue is finishing plays. Over Benton’s first two seasons, he’s done an excellent job of winning against his man at the line of scrimmage. It’s led to him being in the backfield, near the quarterback or ball carrier, but his sack numbers and tackle for loss numbers don’t add up. Through the first week and a half of camp, Benton has emphasized the need to finish plays in 2025.
Now, Benton is trying to take the next step and reclaim his status among the defense. He accomplished step one of that when he arrived at Steelers’ training camp. Benton showed up in the best shape of his NFL career. He looks fast, explosive, and strong through the initial phase of camp. It's an extremely positive sign for Benton and the Steelers' defense, but it's just the start.
Benton must now take the next steps as the teams dons pads for the first time this season. He then must follow it up with results on the field. His skillset is elite, but the production hasn’t been yet. Because of this and the exciting new additions along the front seven, Benton has become the most overlooked player on the defensive side of the ball.
