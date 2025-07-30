Steelers Sign Former Bengals DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a series of roster moves ahead of training camp practice on Tuesday, which included the news that they've brought back defensive tackle Domenique Davis.
Davis was an undrafted free agent out of UNC Pembroke in 2020. He went on to sign with the New York Jets, though they released him before his rookie season even started after a physical showed that he had sustained a significant foot injury.
He was later drafted by the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in the 26th round of the 2022 draft. Davis suited up for 10 games with the team and recorded a total of 57 tackles to go alongside 3 1/2 sacks, which tied for the tenth-most in the league.
Towards the beginning of training camp in July 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Davis to a one-year deal. The team cut him before the regular season began, though they proceeded to re-sign him to their practice squad.
Davis would play in two contests for Cincinnati that season, recording three tackles while logging 38 defensive snaps and three special teams reps.
The Bengals signed him to a reserve/futures deal in January 2023, and after he went unclaimed that August, the team once again brought him back on their practice squad.
Davis would not appear in any regular season games that year, however, and he was waived in August 2024 after having agreed to another futures deal that January.
The Steelers subsequently signed Davis to their practice squad last November, though he was released in December.
Cincinnati scooped him up for the remainder of the year on its practice squad, and he returned to Pittsburgh on a futures deal back in January.
The Steelers waived Davis over the weekend just days after camp began, though he'll now return for his third stint with the team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!