Steelers Rookie Makes Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson marked a major milestone in his life this month, marrying his wife on March 7.
Wilson and his wife Lilah Ivey got married in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 7, marking a month full of relationship milestones across the Steelers squad. New Steeler wide receiver DK Metcalf got engaged with his girlfriend Normani the day before addressing the media for the first time, as well as both T.J. Watt and Chris Boswell having children in recent weeks.
Wilson, who was a star linebacker at North Carolina State, met Ivey there and returned to Raleigh for the wedding. Wilson had proposed just before training camp leading up to last season, and has taken full advantage of the offseason this year, tying the knot with Ivey.
Wilson had a roller coaster of a first season with the team, playing in all seventeen regular season games for the team but starting just four. Despite being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers took him in a position group that has offered significant depth in recent years, leading to limited time for Wilson.
By the end of the season, the 2023 Butkus award winner had 64 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception. Additionally, his first touchdown of his NFL career occurred when he returned a Joe Burrow fumble forced by Montravius Adams for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Now, with moves around the linebacker group, Wilson is primed to make a bigger impact and start most, if not all, games for the Steelers defense in the coming season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!