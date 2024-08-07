Steelers Rule Out Seven Players vs. Texans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players for their preseason opener against the Houston Texans as they begin their 2024 campaign. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that a handful of veterans, including quarterback Russell Wilson, will not be used in the game.
Those players also include linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo.
Players like Queen, Fitzpatrick, Highsmith and Wilson have dealt with minor injuries throughout training camp and therefore will not be pushed to play during the preseason. He did not give specifics about the injuries, and rather shut down any concern that the ailments will effect the players after camp.
Highsmith was confirmed to have a hamstring injury by Tomlin earlier in the week.
As for Watt, Heyward and Seumalo, they're veterans who do not need time on the field. They've all taken numerous veteran rest days throughout camp, allowing players like Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick to take reps on offense and Nick Herbig and DeMarvin Leal work with the starters on defense.
Without Queen, rookie Payton Wilson will get the start alongside Elandon Roberts.
With Wilson sidelined against the Texans, Justin Fields will operate as the starter for the first preseason game. Wilson returned to the practice field as nearly a full participant for the first time sine training camp started, splitting reps with Fields. Prior to his return, Fields worked a vast majority of the first team reps.
The quarterback competition still leans toward Wilson winning the starting job, but Fields' opportunity is growing as he continues to impress at practice.
The Steelers will host the Texans at 7 P.M. ET on Friday, August 9 at Acrisure Stadium. It's the first of three preseason games for Pittsburgh, including two home games with the next coming against the Buffalo Bills.
