Steelers Shut Down WR, Shake Up Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are shutting down wide receiver Ben Skowronek, placing the practice squader on the Injured/Reserve list after a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2.
Skowronek was called up in both of the Steelers' games to start the season and was believed to be a candidate to be signed to the active roster. Instead, his injury is going to be more long-term and he will move to the Injured Reserve list before Week 3.
The former Los Angeles Rams captain was traded to the Houston Texans but failed to make their 53-man roster this season. He signed with Pittsburgh to start the year.
The Steelers also sign tight end Matt Sokol and wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to their practice squad, the team announced. Both players were part of the 90-man roster at the end of training camp and will return to provide help ahead of Week 3.
Pittsburgh has continued to shake up their practice squad in recent days, signing former cornerback James Pierre and releasing cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Shaquan Davis.
The addition of a tight end could indicate the Steelers are expecting MyCole Pruitt to be limited with a knee injury he suffered in Week 2. Pruitt has become a bigger part of the offense in early weeks, but his absence could mean Rodney Williams will get a call up from that practice squad in Week 3.
