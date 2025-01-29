Steelers Shut Down Trading Superstar Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke with the media on Monday to provide closure on the season and begin to answers questions for the offseason and the upcoming season.
One question that was asked during the conference was from KDKA's Bob Pompeani, who asked Rooney if the Steelers would be willing to part with elite linebacker T.J. Watt.
Watt had a down year compared to years previous, compiling good statistics to begin the year before not recording a statistic for the last 4 games of the season.
"I’d have to put it in the ‘unlikely’ category." Rooney said. "He’s certainly been one of the real, solid pieces we have on that defense. I think he’s the kind of guy we want to have in the locker room going forward."
He also addressed possible changes to the defense in order to placate Watt and allow for him to play his best football.
“I think that’s something we want to look at this offseason." Rooney said. "T.J. has been, you know, one of the foundations of the defense for, you know, quite a number of years now, and certainly hope we can have T.J. here for the future beyond this year,”
Watt is in the final year of his contract, and it seems that the Steelers would be interested in extending him.
Watt has consistently been a top producer on the defensive side of the ball throughout his entire NFL career, but as his team enters a competitive crossroad, so will he.
It is possible Watt will want to move on to a team with a better future or shot at the Super Bowl, as the Steelers lack of playoff success has been evident to him. A trade consideration could be important, as the possible haul for Watt could help the Steelers greatly for the future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!