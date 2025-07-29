Top 5 Things to Watch at Steelers Training Camp: Week 2
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the second week of their 2025 training camp in exciting fashion. The team will don pads for the first time this year when they open week two at Saint Vincent's College, allowing the coaching staff to see who is ready for the next step. After an exciting first week, here are the five top storylines to watch in week two of the Steelers' training camp.
1. What happens at left tackle?
Starting LT Broderick Jones sustained a soft-tissue injury during the first week of training camp, immediately challenging the depth and integrity of the offensive line. Dylan Cook is the next man up, and with the teams strapping pads on for the first time, the left tackle position will either become the top priority to improve or become an unlikely position of strength.
2. Which rookie stands out?
Over the first week of camp, rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black looked excellent. Will that continue in week two, or will first-year players like Carson Bruener, Sebastian Castro, JJ Galbreath, Will Howard, Donte Kent or Jack Sawyer be the ones rising to the top?
Each of these players has had moments. Sawyer's size and strength stuck out in individual drills, and now he'll get the chance to double down on that by displaying his edge rushing skills.
Over the past two days of camp, the number of snaps and reps decreased for some rookies. Most notably, Howard and Kent were rarely featured in the weekend's camp activities. Both players impressed during the first three days, however, and it will be interesting to see if they are given more opportunities and can make impactful plays with those chances.
3. AR12 to DK4
Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star wide receiver DK Metcalf connected for a few nice passes over the first few days of camp. This duo is the centerpiece of the Steelers' offensive plans, and their chemistry is one of the most important developments to monitor. Metcalf is confident and poised to return to the 1,000-yard threshold in 2025, but they must show a bit of progress in the coming days.
4. How ready is Cole Holcomb?
Veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb is back in action following a year and a half away from the game. A devastating lower-body injury ended his 2023 season prematurely and ruled him out of the entirety of 2024.
Through the first week of camp, Holcomb looks healthy and athletic. It's an extremely encouraging sign for the former starter in the middle of the Steelers' defense. He spent most of his snaps with the second-string units during the first week, but the team may unleash him a bit in week two. If he responds well, the competition for snaps between himself, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen will become one of the defining stories of the preseason.
5. Punting battle commence!
There are competitions at multiple positions on both sides of the ball and one of the most fascinating ones is between the two punters at camp. Incumbent starter Corliss Waitman has looked powerful with his punts, but the veteran Cameron Johnston is giving Waitman everything he can handle. While it's not catching the front page headlines, these two are embroiled in a battle for the starting punting job. Both are performing admirably, which should only encourage the Steelers' special teams units.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!