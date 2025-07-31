Steelers Lose Two Defenders to Knee Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit with the injury bug as training camp is in full swing.
The first major injury occurred with tight end D.J. Thomas Jones, who suffered a torn achilles and may be out for all of the coming season. Then, the injuries began to bunch up.
Yesterday alone, the Steelers lost three players from the same position, with all of them suffering injuries in their knee on the same day. The Steelers will now, temporarily at least, be without the services of three defensive tackles due to knee injuries all suffered on Wednesday.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the team lost three defensive tackles during practice.
Dean Lowry, Jacob Slade, and Esezi Otomewo all suffered knee injuries and are being evaluated.
The Steelers would go on to workout Cameron Young, a former fourth rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, in order to try to address the injuries. He has not signed at this point in time.
With roughly two more weeks of training camp remaining, the Steelers will need to address their depth at the defensive line at some point. Whether that comes from free agents, tryouts or shifting positions of players is unclear, but it is clear that moves in some direction do have to be made.
If the Steelers go into the season with this depth, or more realistically the lack of depth, the lengthy season is likely to cause issues for them down the stretch.
It does, however, provide an opportunity for players like Yahya Black to shine, as the rookie draft pick should have an easier time climbing the depth chart now.
