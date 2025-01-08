Steelers Stars Hit With Illness Before Playoff Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Wednesday's practice at Acrisure Stadium as they get ready to face the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Kicker Chris Boswell (illness), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (illness) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) were all out while offensive lineman Mason McCormick (hand) was limited.
Boswell was not included on the report on Tuesday, and his sudden inclusion isn't a great sign for Pittsburgh.
The 33-year-old led the NFL in points scored this year while receiving the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. He's been an instrumental part of the Steelers' success, so all eyes will be on tomorrow's report when the team hands out game designations.
Heyward also did not participate on Tuesday after dealing with the flu during the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 35-year-old logged 48 defensive snaps in that contest, his lowest since Week 14, while recording one tackle.
Heyward has performed at another level this season, earning him his seventh trip to the Pro Bowl while he almost certainly will receive significant All-Pro consideration as well.
His eight sacks were second on the team only to T.J. Watt, and his presence on the field is necessary in order for Pittsburgh to give Baltimore its best shot on Saturday.
Pruitt was listed as limited yesterday with his injury before taking a step back today. The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 that sidelined him until Week 7, though he's appeared in every game since for the Steelers.
McCormick broke his hand towards the end of Pittsburgh's loss to Cincinnati, and head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he was being fitted for a cast or brace during his Monday press conference.
The rookie fourth-round pick has started 14 games this year amidst a bevy of injuries along the Steelers' offensive line.
