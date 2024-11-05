Rumor: Steelers Making Final Push for Seahawks Star
With mere hours to go before the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers may still attempt to pull off a blockbuster deal for a star wide receiver.
93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi shared a rumor on Twitter stating that the Steelers plan on placing one final call to the Seattle Seahawks in hopes of convincing them to give up DK Metcalf for a package centered around draft picks.
Any discussion regarding Pittsburgh and Metcalf is simply hearsay at this point in time, as ESPN's Adam Schefter largely shut down any connection between the two parties during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
Deadlines spur action, however, and it's a logical pairing that could theoretically come to fruition over the next handful of hours.
The Steelers have come up just short on numerous occasions in their chase of another weapon to combine with George Pickens. From Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton in the offseason to Davante Adams and Christian Kirk in recent weeks, the latter of whom suffered a season-ending injury before a trade was finalized, there's been something standing in the way of Pittsburgh as it looks to add one final piece to its offense.
Seattle opened the season with a 3-0 record and looked poised to create separation from its NFC West counterparts on its way to winning the division for the first time since 2020. Things have only gone downhill over the following weeks, however, as the Seahawks have dropped five of their last six contests and suddenly found themselves in last place.
Seattle remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, so it's unclear if it would entertain selling off major pieces. Metcalf, who's missed each of the team's last two games with an MCL sprain, has dominated to the tune of 35 receptions for 568 yards and three touchdowns this year.
The 26-year-old has also been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since entering the league in 2019, and given his familiarity with Russell Wilson from their days as Seahawks teammates, he would be an ideal target and fit for the Steelers.
