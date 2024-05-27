All Steelers

Report: Steelers Hire New Area Scout

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly added a new area scout to their staff.

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh
Steelers have added a new name to their scouting department this week, according to one report.

Neil Stratton of Inside the League reported on Twitter that the Steelers are hiring Jim Noel, a former defensive back standout at Boston College, recruiting coordinator at West Point and Nebraska and player personnel staffer for the Browns and Chiefs, as an area scout.

Noel played four seasons at Boston College, starting 16 of 44 career games, before graduating with a degree in sociology and taking a volunteer coaching position at Temple University. He spent a year as a scouting intern with the Chiefs before landing a full time job as a scouting assistant. Noel officially became a professional scout in May of 2017 with Kansas City and spent three more years as a scout with the Celveland Browns.

After two brief stints as a recruiting assistant at West Point and Nebraska, Noel is now back into professional football scouting with the Steelers.

