Russell Wilson Unintentionally Recruited Justin Fields to Steelers
It came as a bit of a surprise when the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Justin Fields after already signing Russell Wilson to fill their need at quarterback. As it turns out, however, both players discussed that move before it even occurred.
In an ESPN interview with Hannah Storm, Wilson revealed that he and Fields had pinned the Steelers as a potential destination for the latter despite the fact that the former had joined the team as a free agent.
"I think the best part about it is that when I was able to come here, shortly after Justin and I were texting about places and this and that, and he ends up coming here, and we were talking about him coming here potentially," Wilson said.
Pittsburgh's passing offense was porous, to say the least, in 2022 and 2023, so the organization made a full-fledged effort to quell that trend by adding a pair of signal callers with plenty of experience and upside.
Wilson inked a one-year deal with the Steelers after being let go from the final three years of a $245 million contract by the Denver Broncos, who incurred $85 million in dead cap as a result.
Fields, on the other hand, arrived in a trade from the Chicago Bears, who held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft courtesy of the Carolina Panthers and chose to move forward with Caleb Williams as their quarterback of the future.
Wilson, a 13-year veteran with a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy resume, was the heavy favorite to start for Pittsburgh early in the offseason, though a calf injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp complicated matters.
While he was sidelined, Fields earned first-team reps and appeared to emerge as a real candidate for the job. Wilson was ultimately healthy enough to beat him out entering the regular season, though a reaggravation of his calf would end up holding him out of the first six games.
Competition breeds excellence, and that much was evident in Fields' performance this year. He led the Steelers to a 4-2 record while showing improvement from his days with the Bears, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in addition to posting 231 yards and five scores on the ground.
Wilson has been nothing short of superb since returning in Week 7 as well, recording 737 yards to go with six touchdowns and an interception while Pittsburgh is a perfect 3-0 in his starts.
While Fields and Wilson are each slated to hit the open market this upcoming offseason, the Steelers' decision to bring them in as a package of sorts can only be chalked up as a win.
It's helped both quarterbacks grow, fostering an offensive unit that's executing at a high level and vaulted the team to the top of the AFC North standings in Week 11.
