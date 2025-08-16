T.J. Watt Names Three Young Steelers Who've Impressed Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a defense-first team since the retirement of franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the end of the 2021 NFL season.
With inconsistency on the offensive side of the football, the Steelers have been a top spender on the defensive side, and will be the top spender in the league on defense for another season for the coming year.
With high spending and a focus on defense eventually comes top production, and there is no greater example of such on the Steelers than T.J. Watt. Watt is a surefire Hall of Famer and one of the best edge rushers to play the game despite playing just eight seasons to this point.
Watt has also showed good off-the-field skills and was able to spend some time in an interview talking about other players on his side of the ball that he believes will have a good year. In an interview with Missi Matthews of the Steelers Audio Network, Watt spoke to her about the young players that he believes are going to have a great year with the Steelers.
"Payton [Wilson] looks incredible," Watt said. "Second year 'round, we always talk about that jump in Year 1, Year 2. Very physical, becoming more vocal. In our room, I think D-Harm [Derrick Harmon] looks really good for a young rookie. I think [Jack] Sawyer looks good too. Just guys that are football guys and they're asking the right questions. They wanna succeed. They wanna know how they can continue to improve and get better. So it's been refreshing."
Watt also continued to elaborate on Sawyer, talking about the demeanor he has carried with him into the league.
"We call him five star. He's a five-star recruit. The golden child outta Ohio," Watt said. "He's been great, he really has been. He's a big guy, isn't afraid to go and hit people, but also has some good finesse moves. He's been a good rookie so far, but it's still too early to say."
Despite being young, all three players Watt mentioned will have a chance to make a big impact once the regular season rolls around for the Steelers.
