Steelers Lose Starting OG to Pec Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their lengthy injury list, losing one of their offensive lineman in their Week 8 game vs. the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.
Seumalo Suffers Injury
Steelers offensive guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury in the first half vs. the Packers and was ruled out of the game, according to Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten.
Seumalo suffered the pec injury on the final drive of the first half for the Steelers, which saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers connect with wide receiver DK Metcalf for a two-yard touchdown, putting the home team up 16-7.
Similar Injury for Seumalo
Seumalo has dealt with pectoral injuries before in his career, missing four games last season for the Steelers with the injury.
He also started the 2025 campaign on the non-football injury list, but has started all seven games for the Steelers this season.
Who Fills in for the Steelers at Left Guard?
Spencer Anderson came in for Seumalo and is playing at left guard for the Steelers going forward in Seumalo's absence.
The Steelers took Anderson with the 251st overall pick in the seventh round in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Maryland.
Anderson played in eight games for the Steelers as a rookie in 2023. He then started the first four games for the Steelers in 2024, but Mason McCormick took over for him after that and became the starter, with Anderson still playing in all 17 contests and in the defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round.
McCormick is currently the starter at right guard, as the Steelers lack true depth at their guard positions for the game.
Seumalo and His Tenure With the Steelers
Seumalo joined the Steelers on a three-year, $24 million contract on March 18, 2023. He spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-22, where he started 60 of his 81 games.
He started all 17 games at guard in 2023 for the Steelers, 13 games in 2024 and then all seven games this season, for 37 contests total.
His play in 2024 earned him a Pro Bowl appearance, his first in his long, NFL career.
Steelers Injuries vs. the Packers
The Steelers have few injuries to their offensive line, as Zach Frazier was listed as questionable for this game, but started vs. the Packers.
Pittsburgh has an offensive line with Broderick Jones at left tackle, Anderson at left guard, Frazier at center, McCormich at right guard and Troy Fautanu at right tackle.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!