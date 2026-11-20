PITTSBURGH -- Multiple former Pittsburgh Steelers were selected in the recent 2027 UFL Draft, giving them their next chance to make it in professional football.

While their opportunities with the Steelers didn't pan out, seven players who recently spent time in Pittsburgh are set to make their way to the spring league, which kicks off their upcoming season in March of 2027.

A few of these names will be very familiar to the Steelers and their fanbase, but the rest are names that spent brief moments here during preseason or training camp.

Players Drafted (in order of selection):

CB Beanie Bishop Jr. - St. Louis Battlehawks

TE Jaheim Bell - Columbus Aviators

DT Brodric Martin-Rhodes - Orlando Storm

S Jack Henderson - Dallas Renegades

WR A.T. Perry - Rhode Island Breakers

DB Devan Boykin - Columbus Aviators

CB Tamon Lynum - Orlando Storm

Former Steelers Standout Finds New Home

Beanie Bishop was the definition of a flash in the pan with the Steelers. Originally undrafted out of West Virginia University, Bishop signed with the franchise as a free agent ahead of the 2024 training camp and preseason.

Despite little fanfare upon his arrival, Bishop earned a spot on the active roster and exceeded expectations. He appeared in 17 games as a rookie, making 45 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

What was most impressive, however, was his playmaking ability as a first-year player. Bishop defended seven passes and recorded four interceptions, two of which came off of current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After that breakout rookie year, Bishop's NFL career quieted. He failed to make the Steelers' roster the following season, and he bounced around the league looking for a home.

Now, he gets his next chance with the St. Louis Battlehawks, who made him the 29th overall pick in the recent draft.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Devan Boykin (40) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young DBs to Remember

At this most recent training camp, a pair of defensive backs stood out. Those players were Devan Boykin and Jack Henderson, and it seems the UFL agreed, as both were taken in the recent draft.

Boykin was a member of the Indiana Hoosiers' 2025 NCAA National Championship team before signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in all three games of the preseason, playing mostly as a nickel corner.

Henderson is a long and rangy safety who displayed an impressive level of athleticism during this past preseason. He spent two preseasons with the Steelers after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Florida. He couldn't quite displace rookie seventh-rounder Robert Spears-Jennings, however, and that cost him a spot in the organization.

For all of the seven players drafted by UFL organizations, it's a golden opportunity. It provides the chance to show that they are the type of players many NFL franchises wish they could be, and it might land one or several of them another chance in the top professional league in the world.