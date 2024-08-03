Texans Daily

Houston Texans RB Cam Akers Shines in Debut vs. Chicago Bears

Cam Akers made a strong impression for the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans running back Cam Akers (22) runs after a catch as Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jamree Kromah (59) chases during the second quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans didn't play many of their starters in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears, but they did feature a player who could be rising up the depth chart.

Veteran running back Cam Akers is coming off two Achilles tears before arriving with the Texans, but he responded with a pair of catches and five rushes for 13 yards in Thursday's game. He also found the end zone on the receiving end of a pass from Case Keenum in the second quarter.

“Cam [Akers] made a couple of nice plays that everybody saw," coach DeMeco Ryans said postgame. "The plays that Cam made running the football and also with the receiving touchdown. Cam has a very savvy way of slipping off of tacklers, making plays so I like where Cam was a tonight and he showed some playmaking ability which he has  shown in the past, it's just a matter of Cam continuing to get reps and build off when he's done.”

Akers, 25, was a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Florida State, but he failed to live up to those high expectations coming into the league. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in his second season but spent nearly the entirety of that year on the sidelines with an Achilles tear.

In 2022, he requested a trade from the Rams that was never granted. He played in just one game in 2023 with the Rams before they simply cut him. But now, with his injuries and poor fits behind him, he can move forward with the Texans and get a fresh new start for his career.

