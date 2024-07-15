Jacoby Jones' Family Releases Statement Following Passing of Houston Texans Legend
Former Houston Texans wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones died in his home in New Orleans on Sunday. He was 40.
No cause of death has been revealed. However, Jones' family released a statement to the NFLPA expressing their gratitude to the NFL community, which has displayed its love and fond memories for the former All-Pro returner.
"We want to express our gratitude for all the kind thoughts and support you have shown us during this challenging time. Your ongoing support and respecting our privacy means a lot to us.
"We are deeply saddened to share that Jacoby Jones, a beloved former Ravens football player from New Orleans and proud graduate of a historically black college, has passed away at the age of 40." — Jones' family via NFLPA
Jones began his career with the Texans, who drafted him in the third round (No. 73 overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft from Lane College. He played his first five years in Houston, notching 127 passes for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns. His most significant impact came as a return specialist.
In 2012, Jones signed with the Baltimore Ravens and played a vital role in the franchise's championship title. During Super Bowl XLVII, Jones notched a 108-yard kick return touchdown — which remains a record for the longest return in Super Bowl history.
He also recorded a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.
Jones finished his career catching 203 receptions for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns across 128 games. As a returner, Jones recorded five kick returns and four punts.
