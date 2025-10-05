5 Instant Takeaways From Texans' 44-10 Beatdown vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans continued their dominant ways from last week into their Week 5 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, steamrolling to a 44-10 victory for their second-straight win of the year, makes for the franchise's first-ever win in Baltimore and lifting them to 2-3 heading into the bye week.
Here's five instant takeaways from the Texans' 34-point commanding win over the Ravens.
1. C.J. Stroud Looked Great, and So Did His Protection
C.J. Stroud built off a strong performance in Week 4 to have an even better one in Week 5 against the Ravens.
Through the three and a half quarters, Stroud was in for before Davis Mills took control, he completed all but four of his total passes. Stroud finished 23/27 for 244 yards and an impressive four touchdowns.
It's the second time in Stroud's career that he's had four or more touchdowns in one game.
Not only did Stroud look stellar in the midst of Houston's blowout, but his offensive line did too. The Texans quarterback was only sacked twice, had the necessary time to get the ball out down the field, and came together for Houston's highest-scoring performance in a regular season game since Week 5 of the 2019 season.
2. Sharing the Love Offensively
There wasn't one playmaker in C.J. Stroud's arsenal that took over the week like Woody Marks did vs. the Tennessee Titans. Instead, it was a collection of productive pieces on the offensive end that made the machine move as an efficient unit.
Xavier Hutchinson three catches for 18 yards to pair with two touchdowns. Nico Collins made his mark with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Jayden Higgins had his best day of the season with a career-high in receptions, while other Iowa State rookie Jaylin Noel had his own first touchdown of his career.
Not many negatives to report on the Texans' offense; logging over 400 total yards, one total punt throughout the day that came late in the fourth quarter, and a strong performance from start to finish
3. Derrick Henry's Cold Spell Continues
In a game that the Ravens were left without nearly all of their impact playmakers on both sides of the ball, one of their lone remaining stars on the field, Derrick Henry, had a brutal day by his standards.
While he did get a late touchdown in the second half on the goal line, Henry was limited to just 15 carries on 33 yards, averaging out to 2.2 yards a carry; a much different look than last Christmas when he exploded for over 150 yards on the ground.
You can point to a lot of factors as to why the Texans kept control of this one from start to finish this weekend in the fashion that they did, but keeping a potent Ravens' run game held in check, even without Jackson, was a major help in finding that success.
4. Career Day for Jalen Pitre
You can't look at the box score from this weekend in Baltimore without noticing the two interceptions for Jalen Pitre in Baltimore–– raising his season total to three takeaways on the year, pairing with four total tackles and two passes defended.
It's only the second time in Pitre's career that he's generated multiple turnovers in a single game.
Pitre can often go unnoticed at the nickel spot in a loaded Texans defense with star talent in both the front seven and secondary. But he made sure to make his impact felt on a beaten-up Ravens offense led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
5. Take It With a Grain of Salt
While another dominant victory in the books for the Texans, and their second-straight on the season, as many will point out through the week, it came against a weakened Ravens roster that wasn't at full strength on either side of the ball– missing multiple All-Pros like Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Kyle Hamilton.
There is reason for the Texans to feel much better off than where they were after Week 3's loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars to leave them 0-3. But with those two victories coming against the Titans and a beaten-up Baltimore roster, Houston still has much to prove before cementing themselves as a true playoff threat, and having the means to keep up with the 4-1 AFC South leaders, the Indianapolis Colts.
Houston will now have a week off on the horizon with a Week 6 bye, but then hit the road once again in Week 7 to head West and face the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks and a stout defense.