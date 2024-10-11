Texans Daily

Texans Face Test in 'Well-Coached' Patriots Defense

The New England Patriots won't let the Houston Texans go easy in their Week 6 matchup.

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots. 

On paper, the 4-1 Texans are heavy favorites against the Patriots, who have lost four consecutive games. However, the Texans aren't underestimating New England's defense which earned the praise from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. 

“They’re extremely sound, very well-coached,” Slowik said. “Jumps off the tape that they’re well-coached. And only having watched that side of the ball, my grasp is their defense, largely, kept them in a lot of games. That’s what it feels like as I’m watching the tape. They’ve been on the field a lot. They’ve found a way to still keep opponents’ scoring down a good amount. And I think that goes to how well-coached they are, how committed they are to what they play and they’re very multiple. They could have the same personnel on the field that they line up in like five, six, seven different ways. And that creates issues for us in a lot of different manners that we have to make sure we iron out during the week so that when we get in the game, everyone knows what’s going on, we know what to do. It’s from a similar tree of Minnesota and [Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian] Flores, how they call it is obviously a little different, but they’re very, very technically sound and they’ve got some good players really at every level that do some things very well.”

The Texans have been tested by defenses so far this season and they have showcased some chinks in their armor. It will be New England's job to exploit those weaknesses.

If the Texans can execute their game plan, they should be able to come out of Gillette Stadium with another win under their belt.

