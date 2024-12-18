Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Move Up After Dolphins Win

The Houston Texans are gaining respect after clinching the AFC South.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are in the playoffs after beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

The Texans also moved up in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, going from No. 15 to 12.

READ MORE: Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game

"Going back through and watching all of Derek Stingley’s snaps against Tyreek Hill, one can’t help but believe this is a kind of baton-passing moment. I remember feeling this way while watching Darrelle Revis and Calvin Johnson during the 2010 season and, while I’m sure Hill will be a useful player for years to come, this was the kind of game that we use as a foundational example of why Stingley will finish the season as a top-10 player at the position and begin to rise into the top five," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked ahead of the Texans are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

The Texans are back in action on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Suffers Head Injury Against Texans

• Will Anderson Jr's Strip Sack on Tua Tagovailoa Sparks Texans’ Momentum Over Dolphins

• Texans TE Undergoes Emergency Surgery Before Dolphins Game

• Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Miami Dolphins

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News