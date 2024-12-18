NFL Power Rankings: Texans Move Up After Dolphins Win
The Houston Texans are in the playoffs after beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
The Texans also moved up in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, going from No. 15 to 12.
READ MORE: Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game
"Going back through and watching all of Derek Stingley’s snaps against Tyreek Hill, one can’t help but believe this is a kind of baton-passing moment. I remember feeling this way while watching Darrelle Revis and Calvin Johnson during the 2010 season and, while I’m sure Hill will be a useful player for years to come, this was the kind of game that we use as a foundational example of why Stingley will finish the season as a top-10 player at the position and begin to rise into the top five," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked ahead of the Texans are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.
The Texans are back in action on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
