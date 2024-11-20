Best and Worst Graded Texans Defensive Players vs. Cowboys

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans required a much-needed victory after dropping two straight and they were able to do just that on Monday Night Football when they walked into "Jerry's World" and came away with a solid 34-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the last few weeks, Houston's defense has had to keep them in games and has proven that the hype is worth it. On Monday night, their defense got a sweet matchup as the Cowboys turned to Cooper Rush at quarterback after Dak Prescott went through surgery that will keep him for the remainder of the season.
The Texans took full advantage of that and they are a large reason behind the victory as they sacked Rush five times including a forced fumble by Derek Barnett who also recovered said fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Houston's secondary also chipped in as Derek Stingley Jr. came away with an interception, and they likely should have had more as they dropped another 3-4 passes from Rush that were easy pickings.
Here is how the Houston Texans' defensive players graded out in their victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) celebrates with defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) after a sack during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.0
2. CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 82.4
3. DE Danielle Hunter
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates with teammates after getting a sack late in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.2
5. SS Jimmie Ward
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 68.8
Lowest Graded:
1. FS Eric Murray
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) in the end zone at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images / Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images
Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) intercepts a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 41.1
3. DT Mario Edwards Jr.
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles from Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 41.4
4. DT Tommy Togiai
Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) runs onto the field against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 43.3
5. MLB Henry To'oTo'o
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole