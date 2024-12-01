Texans Daily

Do Texans Need Win vs. Jaguars?

The Houston Texans would like to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, but is it a must-win game?

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are waking up to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Week 13 in a game that won't be as easy as it looks on paper.

The Jags are one of the few teams in the league with just two wins, so the Texans are favored. However, the Jaguars made things close when the two teams met earlier this season in Houston and they are hungry for a win like the Texans.

While a win is expected, do the Texans need a victory here?

The Texans won't face an easier team on paper for the rest of the season. After this week, the Texans play four games with two of them against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs along with matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Going into their Week 14 bye, a win would give the Texans a chance to gain some momentum going into the home stretch of the season. It would also allow them to completely flush out all of the bad play that stemmed from this six-week stretch of 2-4 play.

While a loss wouldn't change a lot in terms of the standings and the team's playoff hopes, it would hurt the team's morale and create several questions going into the bye week.

