Former Texans Star Gets Blunt on Reason for Being Traded
The Houston Texans shook the NFL landscape when they traded offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks earlier this month.
Tunsil's name had previously been mentioned as a trade candidate, but based on the struggles the Texans' offensive line had with Tunsil, many questioned the strategy behind actually moving him.
But Houston sent Tunsil packing anyway, and now, an offensive line that allowed C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times in 2024 will have to manage without the five-time Pro Bowler.
During his introductory press conference with the Commanders, Tunsil opened up on why he was dealt, and his answer was pretty crystal clear: the Texans felt he was too expensive and wanted to make sure they were able to paid their younger offensive linemen.
"It's a young man's game, and I've seen it for myself," Tunsil said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
The weird thing about that is that Houston doesn't really have any particularly impressive players in the trenches offensively, young or old. Tunsil was, by far, the Texans' best option there, so while getting out from under his salary is understandable, the fact that Houston evidently thinks it has serious young talent along the line could be a problem.
Tunsil carries cap hits of $21.4 million in each of the next two seasons, and with the Texans having financial issues as it is, his contract definitely made things even more dicey.
Plus, the former first-round pick is 30 years old and appears to be declining, so Houston may have made the right move here.
Let's just hope the Texans have an actual plan for the future.
